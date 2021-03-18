Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 636 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,147% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Get Anterix alerts:

In other Anterix news, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $28,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 74,506 shares worth $3,032,952. 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anterix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Anterix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.