Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Truist’s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.