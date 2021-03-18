Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

