Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,303.77

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,303.77 ($17.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,588 ($20.75). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 1,578.50 ($20.62), with a volume of 494,292 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,465.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,305.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 336 shares of company stock valued at $486,057.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

