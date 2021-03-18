Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Insider Buys A$41,775.00 in Stock

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) insider Antonia (Toni) Korsanos bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.14 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of A$41,775.00 ($29,839.29).

Antonia (Toni) Korsanos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Antonia (Toni) Korsanos bought 3,750 shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.14 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of A$41,775.00 ($29,839.29).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.12%.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

