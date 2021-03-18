Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of TV traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.20. 532,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

