Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.69 and last traded at $90.72. 1,147,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 801,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 114.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trex by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after buying an additional 1,774,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $104,656,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

