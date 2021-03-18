Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 3,577 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $87.45 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.89.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

