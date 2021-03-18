Trexquant Investment LP Invests $317,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 240.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 264,271 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 61.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $109.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.