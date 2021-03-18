Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ING. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 716,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 35.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 146,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,656 shares during the period. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE:ING opened at $12.26 on Thursday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.