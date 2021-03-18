Trexquant Investment LP Sells 14,826 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,826 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

