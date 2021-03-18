Trexquant Investment LP Sells 69,040 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,040 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in TTM Technologies by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 70,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

