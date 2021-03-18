Trexquant Investment LP Sells 7,257 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock opened at $143.57 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.