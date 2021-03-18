Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 143,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 258.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $181.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day moving average is $144.61.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

