Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Sells £74,644.48 in Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) insider Clare Foster sold 58,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total value of £74,644.48 ($97,523.49).

Shares of TRI stock opened at GBX 136 ($1.78) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.65. Trifast plc has a 1-year low of GBX 89 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a market cap of £184.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

