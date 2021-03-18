TRON Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. TRON has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and $1.90 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000716 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001281 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.