Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 795,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,676,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

