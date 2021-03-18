Truist Securities Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NCLH. Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NYSE NCLH opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76,234 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,265 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

