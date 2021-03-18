Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.89

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 1871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,168,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,320,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trustmark by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 187,466 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 438.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 186,041 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

