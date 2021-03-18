Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TGVSF stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. Tryg A/S has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $30.97.

Tryg A/S Company Profile

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

