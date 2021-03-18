Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.28

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 79694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuniu stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

