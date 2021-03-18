Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00.

TWLO stock opened at $370.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.01 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.26 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,691,000 after acquiring an additional 123,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after purchasing an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

