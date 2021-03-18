UBS Group Begins Coverage on Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CYRX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $57.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cryoport by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,877 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cryoport by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,808 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

