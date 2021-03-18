UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $213.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.49. The firm has a market cap of $195.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,034 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,827. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $326,716,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

