UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 29.2% in February

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 11th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of UCBJY opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77. UCB has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

