Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.62.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $319.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.59. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $3,986,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.