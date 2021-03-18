Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $360.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.62.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.59. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

