Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,070.93

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,070.93 ($27.06) and traded as high as GBX 2,132 ($27.85). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,086 ($27.25), with a volume of 157,739 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,961.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,069.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

