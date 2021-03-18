Ultra Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.76 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $187.07 million and $4.76 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,335.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.23 or 0.00915799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.56 or 0.00335242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030914 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000822 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,328 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

