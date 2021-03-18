Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. Under Armour reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $42,903,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 109.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 853,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

