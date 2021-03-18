UNICORN Token Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $31,109.80 and approximately $99.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

