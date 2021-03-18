Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €29.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €29.60 ($34.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UN01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.64 ($32.52).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €30.62 ($36.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of €29.92 and a 200-day moving average of €28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €21.14 ($24.87) and a fifty-two week high of €31.28 ($36.80).

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

