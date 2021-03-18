Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,557 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.17% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $15,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

AMH traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $32.07. 3,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,360. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 120.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $721,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.