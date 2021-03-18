Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $4.61 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. 190,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,791,824. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.