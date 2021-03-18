Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 70,365 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,365 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.90% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.44. 9,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,328. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $939.10 million, a PE ratio of 620.67 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 25,434 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $729,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,074 shares of company stock worth $3,759,736. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.