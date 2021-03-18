Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,795 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $139.29. The company had a trading volume of 48,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,122. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

