United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $187,334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,262,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 110.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Rentals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $321.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $324.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.10.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.21.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

