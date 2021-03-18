United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in United States Steel by 9.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United States Steel by 29.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 496,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in United States Steel by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.