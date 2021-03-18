Unity Software (NYSE:U) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on U. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.30.

Shares of U stock opened at $108.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.54. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,359,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

