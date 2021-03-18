UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 208.5% against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and $9.29 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.29 or 0.00627999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068666 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00024987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00034334 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.