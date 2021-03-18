Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the February 11th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of UPST opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.65. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

