Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPST stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised Upstart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.