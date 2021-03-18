Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

UE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

NYSE:UE opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,091,000 after acquiring an additional 141,288 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 984,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.