Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UBP stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $620.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 1.01. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

