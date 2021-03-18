Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Trading Up 6.2%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 232,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 325,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

The firm has a market cap of $148.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

In other Usio news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 270,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $548,889.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,100,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Usio by 174.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 484,223 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Usio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

