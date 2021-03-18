Utrust Trading 23.2% Higher This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $268.54 million and $22.29 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00626833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034175 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

