Vadim Kozyrkov Sells 3,853 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 339,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 202,088 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

