Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,299,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $88,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 602.2% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 509,537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.