Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Raised to $14.75

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. 29,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $37,264,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 563,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 63,031 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 446,562 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

