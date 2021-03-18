Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Insider Sells $318,960.00 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $961.55 million, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

